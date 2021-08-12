No injuries reported in overnight house fire in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - No injuries were reported during an overnight house fire in Henrico.

A call came in around 12:30 a.m. for the report of a heavy fire coming from the roof of a residence on Snowberry Court in the Innsbrook area.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

