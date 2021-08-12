Healthcare Pros
No injuries reported in overnight house fire in Henrico

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - No injuries were reported during an overnight house fire in Henrico.

A call came in around 12:30 a.m. for the report of a heavy fire coming from the roof of a residence on Snowberry Court in the Innsbrook area.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

