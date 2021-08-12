News to Know for Aug. 12: Eviction protection extended; FDA booster shots; Mostly sunny, hot day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

First Alert Weather Day: Heat

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat index values 100°+ from noon to 7 p.m. Stay cool and hydrated.

Today will be mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible during the late afternoon and evening.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Concerns On Hanover’s Mask Decision

After a heated school board meeting on Tuesday night, in which the Hanover County School Board voted to make masks optional for the 2021-2022 school year, worried parents are hoping for an overturning of that decision.

“It was clear to me that this decision was not coming from a place of discussion. There wasn’t a lot of conversation about what was happening nationally in terms of COVID numbers going up,” a parent said.

The Hanover NAACP President, Pat Jordan blasted the board’s vote in a statement. He called it “reckless abandonment” and “a totally irresponsible decision.”

On Wednesday, parents sent a letter to the board in the hopes they overturn their decision.

Over 50 Students Quarantined

The Virginia Department of Health confirms that more than 50 Richmond Public Schools students are in quarantine after some students tested positive for COVID-19.

VDH said there is an outbreak at Patrick Henry School of Science & Arts, which is part of RPS. So far, three students have tested positive for the virus. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

Due to possible exposure, a total of 53 students are in quarantine.

Superintendent Jason Kamras previously announced three of the positive cases, along with other positive cases at four other schools.

FDA Booster Shots

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reportedly discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

NBC reported that CDC advisors recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

Eviction Protection

As the CDC eviction moratorium has been extended until October 2021, Governor Ralph Northam signed a budget bill extending eviction protection until June 30, 2022.

According to the new eviction protections in Virginia:

Landlords may take no action to get possession or evict for nonpayment of rent – if the household has had financial hardship directly or indirectly due to COVID-19 – unless the landlord:

Gives tenant a 14-day nonpayment notice informing tenant about the Rent Relief Program (RRP), and

During the 14-day period, applies for RRP on the tenant’s behalf unless the tenant pays in full, enters a payment plan, or tenant already has applied for RRP

The Virginia Rent Relief Program has paid out more than $311 million to over 48,000 households since its inception in July of 2020.

Hot Car Deaths In Virginia

AAA is reminding people to double-check their back seats for people and pets after 12 children have died in hot cars so far this year in the state.

On Aug. 10, a child died in Fairfax County after he was left in a car.

This week, the Senate approved a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that includes a mandate that would require new cars to have a technology system to keep kids from being accidentally left in cars on hot days.

That measure will now go to the House of Representatives.

Petersburg Cooling Stations

Residents in Petersburg will be able to stop by a cooling station at the Petersburg Transit Station.

The cooling stations will open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13.

Masks are required.

Final Thought

The happiest people don’t have the best of everything, they just make the best of what they have - Anonymous

