Man being held without bond in stabbing death of grandmother, stabbing of mother, shooting of 3 strangers

Aaron Morgan
Aaron Morgan(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
UPDATE: The man accused of killing his grandmother, stabbing his mother, and shooting three strangers during a crime spree on Aug. 1 is now out of the hospital and in jail, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Aaron Morgan was released from the hospital on Thursday, Aug. 12 and is now being held at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center without bond.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man who deputies say killed his grandmother, stabbed his mother, and shot three strangers Sunday was charged in 2011 with simple criminal damage to property, court records show.

In that case, he spray-painted graffiti on the side of bus at Life Tabernacle Church, a probable cause report shows.

Besides that encounter with police ten year ago, Aaron Morgan, 28, had only traffic infractions on his criminal record in East Baton Rouge parish.

Morgan, who remains hospitalized after being shot following Sunday’s police pursuit, will now be charged with the death of his grandmother as well as numerous other criminal offenses, investigators said.

He is accused of stabbing both his grandmother and his mother inside a home in Baton Rouge Sunday morning. He is then accused of shooting three people outside an upscale shopping center off Highland Road as he attempted to steal multiple vehicles.

Morgan is then accused of leading police on a chase that ended near the corner of Jefferson Highway at Bluebonnet Boulevard. After he exited the vehicle, he allegedly tried to carjack someone else. He then jumped a nearby fence and pointed a gun at police, authorities said. Deputies then shot him twice. He was wounded and transported to a hospital. No one else was injured at that scene.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Morgan has been formally charged.

Morgan has been charged with:

First-degree murder.

Attempted first-degree murder (5 counts).

Theft of a motor vehicle (2 counts).

Illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities (2 counts)

Aggravated criminal damage to property (3 counts).

Attempted carjacking (2 counts).

Aggravated assault on a peace officer (5 counts).

Theft of a firearm.

Attempted aggravated burglary.

