Kings Dominion to debut new 4D roller coaster in 2022

Create new Jungle X-Pedition area featuring restaurant, gift shop
Tumbili is slated to open in the Spring of 2022.(Kings Dominion)
By Michael Pegram
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion announced Thursday that it is going bananas in 2022 with the debut of “Tumbili”, a first of its kind 4D Spin Roller Coaster for the region that will be built in the former location of The Crypt.

Tumbili is the Swahili word for “monkey.” The coaster boasts a 90-degree vertical lift that will take 8 riders, suspended on each side of the track, up to 112-feet into the air. State-of-the-art magnetic technology along the track induces and controls spinning, which will give riders the feeling of weightlessness as they flip through three layers of track vertically stacked. The ride will reach speeds of 34mph.

Tumbili will replace the former top spin flat ride The Crypt that was removed in 2020. The coaster will be constructed in the upgraded Safari Village area of the park that will be named “Jungle X-Pedition.” It is slated to open in the Spring of 2022.

Jungle X-Pedition(Kings Dominion)

Guests can be the first to experience the new Jungle X-Pedition area and Tumbili with the purchase of a 2022 Gold Season Pass, or a free Kings Dominion Pre-K Pass that provides children between three and five years of age with complimentary admission all season long.

Take a virtual ride on Tumbili below.

