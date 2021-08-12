Keeping your pets safe in the summer heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are several do’s and don’ts when it comes to keeping your animals safe underneath central Virginia’s scorching sun.

“Sunrise, sunset are great times to take your animals out. Limit it. If you normally do a long run with your animal definitely limit it. Even in hot weather, humid weather they can get overheated super quickly,” said Robin Young, Outreach Coordinator Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Keep your pets in shady spots if you can and pay close attention to their behavior.

“Look for lethargy, decreased energy. So again limit that exercise,” said Young.

Stay cautious when you are playing outside with your pets or even taking them for short walks.

“There are certain breeds of dogs that have like the shorter noses and the shorter snots and they are going to overheat a lot faster than other dogs,” said Young. “Bulldogs, French bulldogs and pets like that are going to overheat.”

Always try to keep them in the grass and on cool surfaces.

“Asphalt, sidewalks those hard surfaces, dark surfaces that just take in that sun are extremely hot and that’s something a lot of vet clinics see in the summer. Those paw pads will burn. They will get actual burns and sores on them,” said Young.

And now for the things you should absolutely avoid.

“As far as tethering. If its over 85 degrees, state law says you can not tether an animal outside at all,” said Young.

And never leave your pet in a hot car.

“A car can heat up so quickly, so leave your pets at home or go to businesses that you can take your pet inside with you. Just don’t leave them in a car,” said Young. “If you’re traveling make sure you have someone with you that can stay with that pet in the car. So we just say leave them at home.”

If you have a water hose or access to a doggie pool fill that up and keep those pets cool as we get through these hot summer days!

