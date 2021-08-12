Juvenile taken to hospital after being shot overnight in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a juvenile had been transported to a hospital after being shot in Richmond overnight.

The shooting occurred on Richmond’s southside around 2:30 a.m. near Dana Street and Richmond Highway. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

