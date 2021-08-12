Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico Schools requiring masking indoors regardless of vaccination status

By Emily Harrison and Karina Bolster
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - In a unanimous vote, the Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) board affirmed universal masking indoors for students and staff come the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

This decision comes after a recommendation by the HCPS Health Committee during a work session Thursday afternoon.

Members of the committee reported high COVID-19 transmission levels across the county over the last few weeks.

Previously, the school system had sent an email to staff and families strongly encouraging masking indoors, but would leave it as an option. Shortly after that email was sent, Governor Northam announced school districts must also follow CDC guidelines which encourages K-12 students and staff to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Other school districts like Richmond, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Hopewell and Petersburg have made masks required when entering their buildings. School districts like Hanover left it unmandated and up to the choice of parents if they want to have their children be masked. This could lead to potential legal issues.

Governor Northam released a statement saying it’s clear more clarification is needed, and they expect school districts to comply.

Henrico’s decision also comes after more than 1,000 parents and teachers signed an online petition advocating for universal masking. The only exceptions will be for a person that has a documented or religious reason.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hanover County School Board votes not to mandate masks, going against Governor Northam's...
‘Cowards!’ Hanover School Board votes against requiring masks after heated crowd of parents lashes out at meeting
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
‘It’s just very disturbing’: Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital
Chesterfield Fire says 8-year-old Cody Slayton and 4-year-old Liam Slayton died in a house fire...
‘They were the lights of our life’: Family mourns two boys killed in Chesterfield house fire
Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid...
Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia
Dexter Driskell
Suspect arrested after 19-year-old woman found shot to death in parking lot

Latest News

(Source: Capital News Service)
On This Day: Deadly ‘Unite the Right’ rally rocks Virginia, sparks protests nationwide
Chesterfield school district 'plugs in' their new electric buses
Chesterfield ‘plugs in’ new electric buses during ceremony
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 10.5 million vaccines distributed | More than 9.6 million doses administered
Tumbili is slated to open in the Spring of 2022.
Kings Dominion to debut new 4D roller coaster in 2022
Heat advisory in effect this afternoon.
First Alert Weather Days: Dangerous heat next few days