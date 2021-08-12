Henrico Schools requiring masking indoors regardless of vaccination status

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - In a unanimous vote, the Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) board affirmed universal masking indoors for students and staff come the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

This decision comes after a recommendation by the HCPS Health Committee during a work session Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE: @HenricoSchools board unanimously votes to affirm the Health Committee recommendation for universal masking indoors for the start of the school year.

Members of the committee reported high COVID-19 transmission levels across the county over the last few weeks.

Previously, the school system had sent an email to staff and families strongly encouraging masking indoors, but would leave it as an option. Shortly after that email was sent, Governor Northam announced school districts must also follow CDC guidelines which encourages K-12 students and staff to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Other school districts like Richmond, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Hopewell and Petersburg have made masks required when entering their buildings. School districts like Hanover left it unmandated and up to the choice of parents if they want to have their children be masked. This could lead to potential legal issues.

Governor Northam released a statement saying it’s clear more clarification is needed, and they expect school districts to comply.

Henrico’s decision also comes after more than 1,000 parents and teachers signed an online petition advocating for universal masking. The only exceptions will be for a person that has a documented or religious reason.

