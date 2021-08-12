Henrico to discuss mask mandate for back to school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico School District is set to discuss whether or not to implement a mask mandate for the upcoming school year. Currently, it is only a recommendation for those inside to be wearing a mask.

More than one thousand parents and teachers have already signed an online petition calling for school leaders to make masks a requirement. If this passes, everyone inside will be obligated to wear one, unless that person has a documented medical or religious reason.

Other school districts like Richmond, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, and Hopewell have made masks required when entering their buildings. School districts like Hanover left it unmandated and up to the choice of parents if they want to have their children be masked. This could lead to potential legal issues.

According to the Governor’s Office, individual school districts are allowed to make their own decisions regarding a mask mandate. However, Governor Northam said school districts must also follow CDC guidelines, which are encouraging children to wear masks. Therefore, any district not following CDC guidelines would be breaking the law.

Governor Northam released a statement saying it’s clear more clarification is needed, and they expect school districts to comply.

Henrico School District has a closed work session starting at 12:30 p.m., and the public hearing starts at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.