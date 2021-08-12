Forecast: Dangerously hot next couple of days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heat Advisory until 7pm Thursday for heat indices 100°+. Stay cool and hydrated! Thursday & Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the heat and humidity.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat index values 100°+ from noon to 7pm. Stay cool and hydrated. Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible during the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat index values again will be 100°+ during the afternoon. Stay cool and hydrated. Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.