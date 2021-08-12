Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Dangerously hot next couple of days

Pop-up showers & storms likely later this evening
By Sophia Armata
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heat Advisory until 7pm Thursday for heat indices 100°+. Stay cool and hydrated! Thursday & Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the heat and humidity.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat index values 100°+ from noon to 7pm. Stay cool and hydrated. Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible during the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat index values again will be 100°+ during the afternoon. Stay cool and hydrated. Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hanover County School Board votes not to mandate masks, going against Governor Northam's...
‘Cowards!’ Hanover School Board votes against requiring masks after heated crowd of parents lashes out at meeting
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
‘It’s just very disturbing’: Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital
Chesterfield Fire says 8-year-old Cody Slayton and 4-year-old Liam Slayton died in a house fire...
‘They were the lights of our life’: Family mourns two boys killed in Chesterfield house fire
Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid...
Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia
Dexter Driskell
Suspect arrested after 19-year-old woman found shot to death in parking lot

Latest News

Tropical Depression Fred is expected to approach the coast of Florida this weekend.
Fred weakens to a Tropical Depression Wednesday evening
Forecast: Dangerously hot next couple days
Forecast: Dangerously hot next couple days
Forecast: Dangerously hot next couple days
A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Central Virginia on Wednesday as heat index values...
First Alert Weather Days: Dangerous heat next few days