EMU Graduate Helps Paralympians From Liberia

By Julian Bussells
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After running track and field at Eastern Mennonite University, Philip Watson Jr. went from chasing his own dreams of running in the Olympics to helping Paralympians chase theirs.

After taking notice of a former EMU teammate helping the United States Paralympic team, Watson decided to do his own research to do the same for a team in Liberia.

The 2016 graduate is now hoping to raise enough money to help get the Paralympic athletes from his home country to the Paralympics happening in Tokyo later this month.

“It’s not even for credit or recognition, I could care less,” Watson said. “It’s more so about giving them the opportunity to live independently. Provide for themselves, put us on the map, put Liberia on the map in a positive way.”

If you or someone you know would like to donate to the cause, check out Watson’s GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

