Driver killed after striking tree in Chesterfield
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A driver was killed after running off the road and striking a tree, police said.
Chesterfield officers were called to the 6600 Block of Moseley Road around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said the driver of a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer was heading north when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
The driver died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
