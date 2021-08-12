Healthcare Pros
Driver charged with failure to yield after 4 injured in crash

Police released a photo from a Chesterfield crash that injured four people.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were transported to the hospital after a Chesterfield crash.

Police say one of the drivers failed to yield near the 4600 block of Commonwealth Center Parkway around 3 p.m. on Thursday. The intersection is near Hull Street Road and Route 288.

The driver was charged after the incident, according to a tweet from Sergeant K. Rollins of the Chesterfield Police Department.

Police released a photo of the crashed vehicle on its side.
Four people were transported with injuries, but they were expected to survive.

Westbound lanes were closed as of 3:22 p.m.

