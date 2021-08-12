Healthcare Pros
Dinwiddie to hold vaccine clinic

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District is hosting a vaccine clinic in Dinwiddie this Monday.

They will offer the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The event is Monday, August 16 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

People can get their vaccine at 14010 Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie.

