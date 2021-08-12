Healthcare Pros
Crews respond to house fire in Richmond

Richmond fire
Richmond fire(Richmond Fire Department)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews responded to a house fire in Richmond this morning.

Around 11:16 a.m., a house fire was reported in the 1600 block of Kingswood Street.

Smoke could be seen coming from the residence. No one was inside, however crews say they encountered ‘hoarding conditions’ inside the house while trying to get to the fire inside the kitchen.

Crews are working on ventilation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

