Crews respond to house fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews responded to a house fire in Richmond this morning.

Around 11:16 a.m., a house fire was reported in the 1600 block of Kingswood Street.

Smoke could be seen coming from the residence. No one was inside, however crews say they encountered ‘hoarding conditions’ inside the house while trying to get to the fire inside the kitchen.

Crews are working on ventilation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

