Chesterfield ‘plugs in’ new electric buses during ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield school buses are getting jolt, just in time for the school year. The district added 50 new electric buses to their fleet of 630 buses, with the collaboration of Dominion Energy.

“This is a major step in the right direction, it’s been a project two years in the making and we are so proud to unveil it,” said Kevin Carroll, District Supervisor for Chesterfield School District.

Dominion Energy and Sonny Merryman delivered electric buses to Chesterfield in May. Chesterfield is now the first school district in metro Richmond to receive electric school buses.

These buses are are emissions-free at the tailpipe, noise pollution free and fossil fuel free. They also feature new safety belt features to keep children safe as they ride to and from school.

The new buses will be debuted on August 23rd, the first day of school for Chesterfield.

