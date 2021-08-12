Healthcare Pros
Building holding children’s medical supplies in Richmond suffers roof damage from storm

A building that held children’s medical supplies had suffered roof damage from last night’s...
A building that held children’s medical supplies had suffered roof damage from last night’s storms.(Richmond Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A building that held children’s medical supplies had suffered roof damage from last night’s storms.

Around 7:33 p.m., crews responded to 1300 Semmes Avenue for the report of a fire alarm being activated. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw a building with 3/4 of the roof missing. Water from the roof was pouring inside the building.

Roof damage
Roof damage(Richmond Fire Department)

Crews protected areas of the building with tarps and plastic such as electrical areas, computers and supplies. Dominion Energy was also on the scene to assist with impacted power lines.

roof damage
roof damage(Richmond Fire Department)

Three HVAC units were blown away from their bases, so crews covered those holes.

A building inspector will be on the scene.

