AAA says 12 children in Virginia died from being left in hot cars this year

This week, the Senate approved a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that includes a mandate that would require new cars to have a technology system to keep kids from being accidentally left in cars on hot days.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - AAA is reminding people to double-check their back seats for people and pets after 12 children have died in hot cars so far this year in the state.

On Aug. 10, a child died in Fairfax County after he was left in a car.

This week, the Senate approved a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that includes a mandate that would require new cars to have a technology system to keep kids from being accidentally left in cars on hot days.

That measure will now go to the House of Representatives.

