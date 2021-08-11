‘We are feeling relatively good’: Petersburg Schools prepared for students return

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg Schools Superintendent says mitigation efforts against COVID-19 have ramped up for the 2021-2022 school year as the number of coronavirus cases tied to the delta variant increase.

As of Aug. 6, 118 COVID-19 cases were tied to the delta variant in Central Virginia. Those cases make up 436 across the state with 91 among children from 0-19.

“I think we’re all worried,” said Petersburg City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin.

Community transmission is certainly something Pitre-Martin and other administrators are keeping their eyes on ahead of the start of school on Sept. 7.

Currently, the CDC is showing high community transmission in the city, with only about 500 kids ages 12 to 18 receiving at least one dose of a vaccine.

Following last year’s roughly 15 COVID-19 cases among students and staff, school leaders have worked hard all summer to prepare for more students returning to the classroom for the 2021-2022 school year.

“We are feeling relatively good about how we are putting together the protective layers and the mitigation strategy,” Pitre-Martin said.

On Aug. 4, the school system moved forward with universal masking indoors for students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

However, that is not the only COVID prevention measure in place.

“Each student will be equipped with a desk shield, the spacing out – all of those things are extra mitigation on top of mitigation,” Pitre-Martin said.

With CARES funding, Petersburg Schools was also able to purchase new gadgets.

New air purifiers are in every room at the schools. There are also entry setups for students to grab sanitary items.

“They can take the wipes, wipe down their desk,” Pitre-Martin added. “These are all extra layers of protection.”

Perhaps one of the more impressive gadgets purchased is an Ultraviolet ray machine.

“The power of that UV ray is used to kill any of the germ that exist in a room,” Pitre-Martin said.

Each school has one of its own, and every night the machine will be rolled into every room in the building.

“We knew that hospitals, for example, were using this type of equipment,” the Superintendent said. “We knew if hospitals were using it then it would certainly be good for our needs as well.”

Meanwhile, the school system is also prepared in other ways. Come the start of the school year COVID-19 testing will be available in each school.

Some testing is already underway at the high school.

“We have about 20-25 of our student-athletes who have been tested every single Wednesday for the last three weeks,” Pitre-Martin said. “That’s just a huge responsibility that our students have taken on to protect themselves.”

At the high school’s “Crimson Clinic”, students are also able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, with consent from a parent if they are under 18 years old.

Meanwhile, school leaders are also keeping an eye on what’s happening in surrounding school systems.

“We are all partners with the [Crater Health District] so we are certainly watching what is going on to ensure if there’s something we haven’t thought of, we will think of it and add it to our tool kit,” Pitre-Martin said.

On Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the school system will hold a “Back To School” kick-off event for students. The event will take place at the Petersburg Sports Complex.

The first day of school is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.