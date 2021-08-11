Tropical Storm Fred forms Tuesday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 6th named storm of the 2021 Hurricane season has formed.

Tropical Storm Fred formed late Tuesday evening just south of Puerto Rico.

Tropical Storm Fred forms late Tuesday evening (NHC)

Sustained winds were measured at 40mph late Tuesday evening. Fred is moving to the west at 17 mph towards the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Tropical Storm Fred latest track (NHC)

The track of Fred takes it across Hispaniola then towards Cuba and the Bahamas. By the weekend Fred could be near Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening as it makes its northern track.

We will keep an eye on this through the week and keep you updated!

