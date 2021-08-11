Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fred forms Tuesday evening

By Megan Wise
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 6th named storm of the 2021 Hurricane season has formed.

Tropical Storm Fred formed late Tuesday evening just south of Puerto Rico.

Tropical Storm Fred forms late Tuesday evening
Tropical Storm Fred forms late Tuesday evening(NHC)

Sustained winds were measured at 40mph late Tuesday evening. Fred is moving to the west at 17 mph towards the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Tropical Storm Fred latest track
Tropical Storm Fred latest track(NHC)

The track of Fred takes it across Hispaniola then towards Cuba and the Bahamas. By the weekend Fred could be near Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening as it makes its northern track.

We will keep an eye on this through the week and keep you updated!

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the deadly...
Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico
Almost all of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the CDC.
Nearly 12,000 new COVID cases were reported in the past 7 days. There were less than 15,500 total cases in July.
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Crews find, identify man who fell off boat into James River on Friday
Generic graphic
Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found in Amelia Co.

Latest News

Forecast: Very hot and humid next few days
Forecast: Dangerously hot next few days
Forecast: Dangerously hot next few days
Cobb’s Creek Reservoir in Cumberland County should be operational in 2023.
Henrico building massive reservoir to ensure its water future
Forecast: Hot and humid this week!