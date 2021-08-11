‘They were the lights of our life’: Family mourns two boys killed in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, Chesterfield Fire identified the two children who died in Monday morning’s house fire on Flynn Road as 8-year-old Cody Slayton and 4-year-old Liam Slayton.

“They were just bright, energetic fun loving boys,” said Marty McLain, Cody and Liam’s grandfather.

McLain said his daughter, a kindergarten teacher in Chesterfield, has joint custody of Cody and Liam with their biological father.

He says the boys were visiting their father when the house fire happened.

On Monday morning, McLain says his daughter woke up early, expecting to get her boys back. Instead, McLain says police knocked on his daughter’s door, telling her to go to the hospital, when she later learned her two sons died.

McLain says Cody died on the scene of the house fire and Liam died at the hospital.

“It’s the most devastating nightmare you can imagine,” McLain said. “It’s everyone’s worst nightmare.”

McLain says Cody was about to start the third grade and describes him as an adventurer.

“He had a fascination with everything that had to do with reptiles and amphibians, frogs, turtles,” he said.

McLain also had a special bond with Liam, who loved ice cream and being in the water.

“He got a sense of freedom being in the water,” he said. “The last time Liam was visiting us, we spent three hours in our community swimming pool. Most of that he spent in a lifejacket on floating around the water with a complete look of glee and squealing with just pure enjoyment.”

McLain says Liam was born with a developmental disability, but has been making tremendous strides over the last several years.

“Liam was born with a developmental disability. Made tremendous strides over the five years of his life,” he said. “He had to be fed on a G-Tube from birth. After about two years, he was able to learn to consume calories through his mouth to the point where in the last year, he was eating anything we could give him.”

McLain says Cody was a great big brother to Liam and spent a lot of time together, whether they were with their mom or dad.

“Cody would get up every morning and the first thing he would do is seek out Liam and give him a great big hug and it was wonderful,” McLain said. “They had infectious laughs. They laughed together and nobody could make Liam laugh like Cody.”

McLain says through this tragedy, his daughter and the rest of the family have received a lot of support to get through this tragedy.

A Chesterfield family is grieving the loss of their two boys after an early morning house fire on Flynn Road. (Source;Marty McLain | Marty McLain)

“Never take for granted the love you have for those kinds of kids, for your children, for your grandchildren because you never when the last time you see them is going to be the last time you get to see them,” McLain said. “That’s what happened to us.”

Chesterfield Fire says the two adults and child who were also taken to the hospital on Monday morning are still admitted. They list the woman and child in critical condition and the man in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office.

A GoFundMe page has been started to support the Slayton family. Another GoFundMe page, started by Erin Kelly, is raising money to help Cody and Liam’s mother.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.