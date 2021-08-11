Healthcare Pros
Suspect arrested after 19-year-old woman found shot to death in parking lot

Dexter Driskell
Dexter Driskell(Prince George Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a 19-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a parking lot in Prince George County on Wednesday morning.

Police were called shortly after 3:30 a.m. to 12200 block of South Crater Road for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a woman in the back of a parking lot with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Taliyah Carey, 19, of Petersburg, died at the scene.

During the investigation, police learned that multiple shots were fired into a vehicle that Carey was a passenger in.

Around 2 p.m., detectives found and arrested Dexter Driskell, 28, of Hopewell, in connection to the incident. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Driskell was taken to jail and is being held without bond.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

