Richmond family pleading for justice, calls for suspect to turn himself in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond family, with tears in their eyes, asked the man suspected of 27-year old Keyron Haskins’ murder to turn himself over to police.

“We just want justice for our boy,” said Patricia Lewis, Haskins’ grandmother. “You never think about something like this happening to your family until it happens to you.”

Haskins was murdered around 3:42 p.m. on June 15 to the 2300 block of Bethel Street. At the scene, police found a man on the curb of the roadway with an “apparent gunshot wound.” Haskins later died at the hospital.

“He’s got five babies that he’s leaving behind, he loved his kids so much,” said Lewis.

Richmond Police later identified a suspect in Haskins’ murder, 20-year old Tod’quan Kendell Jones. However, in the past two months since Haskins’ death, Jones has not been found.

Tod'quan Kendell Jones is wanted for Murder, Firearm Violations, and Court Violations (none)

“We believe that people are helping him,” said Detective Gary Bailey, Richmond Police. “You just don’t disappear without a trace, so we think friends, maybe family, we don’t know, but somebody knows where he is.”

Jones is wanted for murder, firearm violations and two court violations. If you know anything about Jones’ location, you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 804-780-1000, or directly call Detective Bailey at 804-646-6743.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.