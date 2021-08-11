Healthcare Pros
Positivity rate remains at 7.5% | Over 2,100 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours

COVID-19 cases in Va.
COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 713,195 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The delta variant is continuing to cause COVID-19 cases to surge across the country and Virginia. The state reported 2,117 new cases reported in 24 hours.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 11,581 deaths have been reported and 31,966 patients have been hospitalized. The 7-day testing positivity rate remains at 7.5%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

There are a total of 3,877 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 78,557 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 8,153,100 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 29,970 cases, 1,070 hospitalizations, 455 deaths
  • Henrico: 27,289 cases, 1,120 hospitalizations, 643 deaths
  • Richmond: 18,173 cases, 832 hospitalizations, 281 deaths
  • Hanover: 8,929 cases, 331 hospitalizations, 169 deaths
  • Petersburg: 4,151 cases, 179 hospitalizations, 92 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,560 cases, 61 hospitalizations, 24 deaths

High COVID Transmission in Central VA

Almost all of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the CDC.

The latest map from the CDC shows a majority of the area in red. Louisa is highlighted in orange, meaning substantial levels of transmission. Only four counties in the entire state are seeing moderate levels in yellow. Click here to view the full map.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

