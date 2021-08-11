Healthcare Pros
Police: Man dies of injury after being shot in July

Richmond police said a man shot in July died due to his injury late last week.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man shot in July died due to his injury late last week.

The victim, identified as Marquez McRae, 30, of Richmond, went to the hospital on July 31 after being shot.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. to a hospital after McRae arrived there with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives believe the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Hopkins Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

