Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Arguably the best meteor shower of 2021 will peak in the sky tonight.

The Perseid meteor shower is typically one of the best of the year, and this year it could be even better than usual because there will be little to no moonlight interfering with meteor viewing.

You can see 50 to 75 Perseid meteors per hour in the night sky (about 1 meteor per minute). The best place to view meteors is in rural locations away from city lights. Just go outside after midnight, look up toward the eastern sky, and enjoy!

One of the big advantages of the Perseid meteor shower is the warm weather during the meteor shower’s peak on August 12. Temperatures overnight in Central Virginia will be in the mid 70s.

