Nottoway County Public Schools considers adding virtual learning option

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Nottoway County Public Schools are considering adding a virtual learning option. The school district opened a survey to get feedback from parents.

According to the school district, some parents have expressed interest in virtual learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases as well as the mask requirement in schools.

Those who are interested must complete the survey by Aug. 13. To fill out the survey, click here.

