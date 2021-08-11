Healthcare Pros
Nottoway County Public Schools considers adding virtual learning option

School district wants families opinions
Nottoway County Public Schools are considering adding a virtual learning option.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Nottoway County Public Schools are considering adding a virtual learning option. The school district opened a survey to get feedback from parents.

According to the school district, some parents have expressed interest in virtual learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases as well as the mask requirement in schools.

Those who are interested must complete the survey by Aug. 13. To fill out the survey, click here.

