News to Know for Aug. 11: Chesterfield mask policy; Deadly Richmond shooting; Sunny, few showers

Partly Sunny With Few Showers

Dangerous heat ahead as heat indices will be 100°+ each afternoon Wednesday through Friday with daily chances for scattered showers and storms.

Today will be mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-90s, heat indices 100°+.

Deadly Shooting

Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting along Holly Springs Avenue.

Police were called to the scene around 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. (NBC12)

Once there, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives ask anyone who was in the area from 2:30-3 p.m. and saw anything suspicious to give them a call.

Lynchburg Inmates

Lynchburg Police say they responded to the Lynchburg Detention Center on Tuesday after a few inmates gained control of the housing area and forced officers out of the vicinity.

At 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, law enforcement reached the 12-hour mark of negotiations.

Inmates still have control of a housing unit within the detention center.

Details surrounding the incident are still unknown.

Arrest Made In Murder of Powhatan Native

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida has made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a Powhatan County native and a United States Coast Guard member.

Deputies said Tyree Levon Parker, 22, turned himself into police. He is charged with second-degree murder and other charges may be pending.

Caroline Schollaert, 26, was shot on Tuesday, Aug. 3 outside of her home when she confronted a man trying to break into her car.

Authorities said she later died at the hospital.

Mask Wearing For Chesterfield Schools

After several hours of charged and emotional debate and public comment, Tuesday’s Chesterfield County school board voted 5-0 to implement universal masking indoors to start the 2021-2022 school year.

This decision echoes a memo to the school board posted Tuesday morning by Superintendent Mervin Daugherty, which said that based on current Virginia law, expert opinions, and local transmission data, it was best to follow guidance from the CDC, Virginia Department of Health and county officials.

At this point, the school system is not requiring staff and students to get COVID-19 vaccinations but strongly encourages them.

Meanwhile, a presentation posted on the school board agenda shows COVID-19 data in the county. As of Tuesday community transmission was listed as “high.”

Hanover School Board Meeting

Hanover County Public Schools made a controversial decision over whether to require masks in schools, Tuesday night, as school districts across Central Virginia continue to grapple with the same question.

Dozens of Hanover parents, waving signs and with their children in tow, made their demands heard. The crowd insisted they have the choice of whether to mask their child, vaccinated or not.

At times, parents spoke out of turn, yelling at the board. A deputy warned the crowd that if they continued to speak out of turn, they’d be removed from the meeting.

The school board ultimately had to take a recess because of the heated outbursts.

Nottoway Virtual Learning

Nottoway County Public Schools are considering adding a virtual learning option.

The school district opened a survey to get feedback from parents.

Those who are interested must complete the survey by Aug. 13.

To fill out the survey, click here.

Free Extended Day Programming Deadline

Richmond Public Schools announced it will provide free extended day programming for children in grades pre-K through the fifth grade.

The programming will be for the upcoming school year on Mondays through Fridays starting September 20.

The school district is strongly encouraging any student who may need extra help in literacy or math to participate.

Families will need to sign up by August 11. For more information, click here.

Child Dies After Being Left In Car

The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child that was left in a car died on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 6700 block of Grey Fox Drive in Springfield after a child was left in a car and found unresponsive.

The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

According to Kids and Car Safety, this is the first child in Virginia this year to die after being left in a car and the 12th nationwide.

Final Thought

There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow men, true nobility is being superior to your former self – Ernest Hemingway

