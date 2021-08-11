Healthcare Pros
New way to access Virginia vaccination card online

By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Anyone who got vaccinated for the coronavirus in the commonwealth can download a copy of their vaccine card online through the Virginia Department of Health website.

To access your card, enter your name, birth date, and zip code. The system will then take you to a two-factor authentication method: You can choose to have a code texted to you, or get a phone call. Once that goes through, your record pops right up for you to screenshot, save, or even print out.

State Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula says this will come in handy, not only for people who lose their vaccine card, but also in cases where proof of vaccination is required.

“I think when FDA moves to full licensure in the in the next few weeks we will see even more of that, and vaccine requirements will be very commonplace throughout the country,” Avula said.

The doctor says as more data reveals the overwhelming safety and efficacy of vaccines, the more institutions, employers, and businesses may start mandating it.

To access the portal, click here.

