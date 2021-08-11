Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

National Academies to study potential impacts of gold mining in Virginia

The committee will produce an “independent, peer-reviewed consensus report” for DMME, which...
The committee will produce an “independent, peer-reviewed consensus report” for DMME, which will then release its own “companion report” in response.(Pixabay)
By SARAH VOGELSONG
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine will conduct an independent study of the health, safety and environmental impacts of gold mining in Virginia as part of a state review that lawmakers agreed to undertake in 2021.

Among the issues, the committee will examine are current gold mining operations at sites similar to those found in Virginia, the potential impacts of such operations’ byproducts on downstream communities and whether existing state environmental regulations related to gold mining are sufficient to protect air and water quality.

According to an agreement between the National Academies and Virginia’s Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy signed this July, the committee will produce an “independent, peer-reviewed consensus report” for DMME, which will then release its own “companion report” in response.

Gold mining became an unexpectedly hot-button issue of Virginia’s 2021 legislative session when Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, proposed a temporary ban on the activity until a study of its environmental and health impacts could be completed.

The bill was triggered by exploratory drilling in Buckingham County by Canadian company Aston Bay Holdings. In 2020, the company announced it had detected “a high-grade, at-surface gold vein system at Buckingham.”

Gold was historically mined at hundreds of sites in Virginia along what is known as the Virginia Gold-Pyrite Belt stretching from Fairfax to Appomattox counties. However, no significant extraction has occurred since 1947.

Lawmakers ultimately agreed to the study but stripped out the provision for a temporary ban on gold mining until July 2023.

While the General Assembly appropriated $250,000 for the review in the fiscal year that ends in June 2022, the National Academies expect costs to exceed $500,000.

KEEP READING ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>>>>

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the deadly...
Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia
Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Police in Richmond are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting on Richmond Highway
Almost all of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the CDC.
Nearly 12,000 new COVID cases were reported in the past 7 days. There were less than 15,500 total cases in July.

Latest News

The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight with 50 to 75 meteors per hour possible.
Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight
A drug seizure, including fentanyl.
Federal legislation would require states to fund addiction recovery programs
Iron gate
Iron gate stolen from cemetery in Dinwiddie County
Hanover County School Board votes not to mandate masks, going against Governor Northam's...
‘Cowards!’ Hanover School Board votes against requiring masks after heated crowd of parents lashes out at meeting