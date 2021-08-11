More than 50 RPS students in quarantine due to positive COVID cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health confirms that more than 50 Richmond Public Schools students are in quarantine after some students tested positive for COVID-19.

VDH said there is an outbreak at Patrick Henry School of Science & Arts, which is part of RPS. So far, three students have tested positive for the virus. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

Due to possible exposure, a total of 53 students are in quarantine.

Superintendent Jason Kamras previously announced two of the positive cases, along with other positive cases at four other schools.

In-person summer school is currently underway. When all students officially return for the fall, masks will be required for all students and staff.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.