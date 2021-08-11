Healthcare Pros
Man nearly catches great white shark while fishing at Mass. beach

Matt Pieciak believes the shark went after a bigger fish that was on his bait. He says his hook...
Matt Pieciak believes the shark went after a bigger fish that was on his bait. He says his hook wouldn't have even grabbed it.(Source: Matt Pieciak, WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ORLEANS, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts man unexpectedly hooked a great white shark while fishing at the beach, but the apex predator quickly got away.

Sunday started off as an average day on Nauset Beach for Matt Pieciak. He was surrounded by friends and family, drinking some beers, playing some cornhole and taking a chance at catching some fish.

But mid-game, he spotted something in the water behind his opponent.

“I just saw the rod kind of start to go off behind him. The tip of it was bending, and from there, we just kind of ran over to it,” Pieciak said.

After asking his cousin to “hold his beer,” Pieciak realized he’d hooked a great white shark. The sight of a large shadow, tail fin and dorsal fin excited beachgoers, drawing a crowd.

“He or she broke off pretty quickly, and that was it. Disappeared back into the depths of the ocean, I guess,” Pieciak said.

He believes the shark went after a bigger fish that was on his bait.

“There’s no chance the hook I was using for the fish would have even grabbed the shark,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

