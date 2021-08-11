Healthcare Pros
Man flashes Nazi salute after Pa. school board votes to require masks

By KDKA staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (KDKA) – A man flashed a Nazi salute during a school board meeting in Pennsylvania on Monday night, and it was caught on camera.

He did it after the board voted to have students wear masks when they head back to school.

Members of the Jewish community said they’re appalled by the man’s actions.

“Seeing anything like that is such a slap in the face, and so insulting to the memories of the victims of the Nazis, and for the families of the survivors who are all around us in Pittsburgh,” said Lauren Bairnsfather, the director of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh.

Bairnsfather said the man’s actions minimize the Holocaust and its atrocities.

“Then you deny the Holocaust,” she said of the salute. “We can’t stand for that. We have to know about this.”

It’s not the first time masks and vaccines have been compared to the systematic killing of millions of people, and for the Jewish community, the antisemitism hits a nerve.

“To see people comparing that to wearing a mask in public is very painful to them,” said Adam Hertzman, director of marketing for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

Hertzman said antisemitism has been on the rise recently, and that education is the tool to fight it.

“Hate of any kind, whether it’s antisemitism, racial hatred, or other forms of bigotry, really has no place in our society,” he said.

Bairnsfather said what’s even more disappointing is that the Fox Chapel Area School District is home to one of the Holocaust Center’s LIGHT Centers, which promote human rights.

“I would invite him to visit the LIGHT Center at Dorseyville Middle School so he could see what’s going on in his own district,” Bairnsfather said of the man who flashed the salute.

In a statement, the school district said: “The Fox Chapel Area School District hopes all members of its school community will be respectful in their interactions with each other and during district events, including public school board meetings, even during difficult conversations and differences of opinion.”

