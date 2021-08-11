Barricade situation ends at Lynchburg jail early Wednesday

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Authorities say the barricade situation has been resolved without further incident.

There will be a press conference Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in City Council chambers, during which City Manager Wynter Benda, Chief Ryan Zuidema and Blue Ridge Regional Jail Administrator Josh Salmon will share additional information and an updated news release. This will be streamed live on the City of Lynchburg and Lynchburg Police Department’s Facebook pages.

UPDATE: At 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, law enforcement reached the 12-hour mark of negotiations. Inmates still have control of a housing unit within the detention center.

Roads around the jail that were previously blocked off have now reopened.

ORIGINAL: Lynchburg Police say they responded to the Lynchburg Detention Center on Tuesday after a few inmates gained control of the housing area and forced officers out of the vicinity.

“We have our crisis negotiations team on scene as well as our tactical unit and assistants from both local, federal and state partners, other law enforcement agencies,” Carrie Dungan, Lynchburg Police Department’s community relations coordinator, said. “At this time we don’t have any reports of hostages, any reports of injuries to inmates or correctional officers. And we haven’t heard any demands.”

Details surrounding the incident are still unknown.

“I can’t really speak about tactics or anything specific,” Dungan told WDBJ7. “Like I said, we’re just going to work together with members of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail as well as our local, state and federal partners and the inmates to resolve this safely and to make sure everyone stays safe.”

While there is no threat to the public at this time, there are some road closures around the area that folks should be aware of. There’s about about a two block radius around the jail that has been blocked by police. That’s Madison Street and Clay Street between 11th and 8th streets.

