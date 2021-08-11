Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Louisa Co. receives award for Wireless on Wheels initiative

A "Wireless on Wheels" unit made out of solar panels.
A "Wireless on Wheels" unit made out of solar panels.(Louisa County Public Schools)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County is being recognized for its push to get internet to everyone during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wireless on Wheels initiative, a collaboration between the county and the school system, created 30 solar-powered hotspots for students and families to use.

The units are built by students at Louisa County High School. Recently, the initiative won an award from the Virginia Association of Counties for 2021.

“It’s tremendous, real asset to our community,” LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley said. “Not only because it provides internet, but it also provides our students skills to build these and give back to our community.”

Christian Goodwin, a county administrator, said the project was a great help during the height of the pandemic.

“It’s something that’s proven to be of value and I commend our school system for their innovative and really quick response,” Goodwin said.

Every hotspot is within about a 20-minute radius from a student or family in need. You can find a map of all available hotspots here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanover County School Board votes not to mandate masks, going against Governor Northam's...
‘Cowards!’ Hanover School Board votes against requiring masks after heated crowd of parents lashes out at meeting
Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the deadly...
Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia
Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid...
Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Driver killed after striking tree in Chesterfield
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital
Richmond family pleading for justice, calls for suspect to turn himself in
Richmond family pleading for justice, calls for suspect to turn himself in
Chesterfield Fire says 8-year-old Cody Slayton and 4-year-old Liam Slayton died in a house fire...
‘They were the lights of our life’: Family mourns two boys killed in Chesterfield house fire
‘They were the lights of our life’: Family mourns two boys killed in Chesterfield house fire
‘They were the lights of our life’: Family mourns two boys killed in Chesterfield house fire