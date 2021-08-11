Large police presence in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.

The scene is on Creek Side Road, which is off Jahnke Road in Bon Air.

Neighbors told NBC12 that a woman is barricaded in her home, and they are being told by police to stay inside their homes.

There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood. (NBC12)

NBC12′s AJ Nwoko is at the scene and reports that police can be heard negotiating with the woman to come out of the home.

Police were originally called to the scene for the report of a shooting but said that no one has been injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.