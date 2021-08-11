Healthcare Pros
Large police presence in Chesterfield neighborhood

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.

The scene is on Creek Side Road, which is off Jahnke Road in Bon Air.

Neighbors told NBC12 that a woman is barricaded in her home, and they are being told by police to stay inside their homes.

NBC12′s AJ Nwoko is at the scene and reports that police can be heard negotiating with the woman to come out of the home.

Police were originally called to the scene for the report of a shooting but said that no one has been injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

