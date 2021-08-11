Keeping your lawn green through summertime heat and drought

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s summertime in Central Virginia, and we’re on your side bringing you all the tips and tricks to make sure your garden stays nice and green.

Peggy Singlemann, the director of park operations & horticulture at beautiful Maymont, has the details on the most important steps you can take to prepare your yard for the dog days of summer.

She says putting mulch around plants to keep moisture in and soil temperatures cool is key to conserving water. As far as the grass is concerned, Peggy says to make sure and raise your cutting blade. That will allow for the grasses roots to grow deeper and provide more shade for the soil - again, keeping it as cool as possible when heat threatens!

It’s also important to note that it’s completely normal for your grass to go dormant in the summer as it will usually come back with the first good rain. One way to ensure that your grass can survive heat and drought is to use native grass.

Virginia Whitmer, coordinator of the Plant RVA Natives campaign, says not only are native plants built to withstand the climate but they also can be home to hundreds of important species of wildlife.

The Plant RVA Natives campaign has a great slogan: Every yard counts. By beginning to slowly incorporate native plants into your garden, you are helping the cause!

In the long run, these plants will help you out in return. They are native to this exact climate so extreme heat, and a week or two with no rain won’t harm them.

For more information on the Plant RVA Natives movement, check out their website. You can also find a complete list of Virginia’s native plants here. Take it with you the next time you head to your local greenhouse!

