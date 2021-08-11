‘It’s a really rewarding experience’: NBC12 in need of Call 12 Volunteers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a year-long hiatus, the Call 12 phone lines are open and volunteers are back at NBC12.

Dedicated volunteers answer the community’s calls, listening to concerns and story ideas. They then share the information with the On Your Side Investigators. Volunteers come in for shifts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

As the group gets back together, NBC12 is in need of more volunteers. Donnell Evans has been with the team for a year and encourages others to join.

“There’s a couple of people who have spoke to me; they have called and thank me. I took the call and they said they have received some help, that’s a good feeling, made me feel good,” said Evans. “I know based on this past year and the pandemic that we are probably going to be inundated with issues, cares and concerns, and complaints.”

Evans became a volunteer after calling 12 On Your Side for help in 2019.

‘At first, I didn’t get a response, and then I got a call from Diane Walker,” he explained.

Evans, a Vietnam veteran living with a brain tumor and cancer, was in need of transportation to get to his many doctors’ appointments.

“Through [Diane Walker’s] experience, I was provided a vehicle - this helped me. So, I thought the best way for me to pay it forward, to pay it back, was to become a volunteer and try to help other people,” said Evans.

The non-profit Virginians for Veterans and Mike French Auto Sales gave Evans a 2005 Kia Sorrento.

He says getting the vehicle was a blessing, and helping others is the best way he can show his gratitude.

“It is really a rewarding experience,” said Evans.

If you are interested in becoming a Call12 Volunteer, you can email investigators@nbc12.com.

