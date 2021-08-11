Healthcare Pros
Iron gate stolen from cemetery in Dinwiddie County

Sheriff’s Office is investigating
Iron gate
Iron gate(Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an iron gate from a Dinwiddie Cemetery was stolen.

The gate was last seen on Aug. 6 at Butterwood Methodist Cemetery on Route 40 in Darvills at Zilles Road and was missing on Aug. 8.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crimesolvers at 804-861-1212.

