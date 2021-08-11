Here are some alternatives when renting a car

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The pandemic has led to a rental car shortage so prices are through the roof-- and inventory is low.

Our partners at NerdWallet helped us put this list together. One option to consider? TURO.

It’s basically AIRBNB for cars. You can pick one out online and there’s usually a pickup location, which could be an owner’s house or public area. Some owners even offer to deliver the car to you for an additional fee. You can also cancel for free up to 24 hours before your trip.

The big gamble here- is the car’s condition, because it’s owned by a regular person, not a company.

Getaround is another option where you can rent out a car owned by a person rather than a rental car agency, but you never have to meet them. Instead, you pick up and drop off the car at its parking spot. You’ll unlock the car through a Bluetooth-connected app. You can even rent by the hour.

There’s also Lyft Rentals allowing you to rent cars through the Lyft app.

You reserve it through a smartphone app. One thing to know, the minimum rental time is one day.

Finally, some cities have Zip car! Which allows you to book rental cars by the hour or day. The cars are usually parked in designated Zipcar parking spaces around a city and can be unlocked via the Zipcar app. You do need a membership which includes a 25 dollar application fee.

