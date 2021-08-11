Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Governor Northam says school division bucking mask guidelines must comply

The governor’s office says these out of line school divisions will get additional clarification...
The governor’s office says these out of line school divisions will get additional clarification shortly and expect compliance.(VPM)
By Henry Graff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Legal action is not off the table when it comes to school divisions going against mask guidelines for the return to in-person learning this fall. Some across Virginia are bucking the Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention mask guidance for kids in schools.

The governor’s office says these out of line school divisions will get additional clarification shortly and expect compliance.

“I think we’re seeing most localities talking to their lawyers you know as the governor said they should and understanding they need to follow the law,” said State Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, 72nd District.

Last week, Governor Ralph Northam did not mandate masks in schools, rather, he relied on a law passed by the general assembly that he interpreted to say the return to in-person learning must follow CDC guidelines.

That ambiguity is now leading to the debate over masks inside schools.

“I remain optimistic like the governor that we will see these localities come along. In the short term am I disappointed they didn’t do it, sure,” said Del. VanValkenburg.

But, at the end of the day, the governor and his allies say this isn’t debatable because it’s law.

“We see that most localities are following the law and are following the cdc guidelines and I think we’re going to see more and more localities continue to do that because it’s the right thing to do to make sure kids get a proper education,” said Del. VanValkenburg.

Meanwhile, the attorney general’s office wouldn’t say if legal action is already in the works. Mark Herring’s office relied on a statement saying in part, “attorney general herring expects every school district to take any and all appropriate steps to keep their students, staff and faculty safe and healthy.”

Governor’s office full statement:

“SB 1303 was passed overwhelmingly with bipartisan support. This isn’t about politics—students learn best when they are in the classroom, and masks help to protect everyone, especially kids who aren’t yet vaccinated. This law will help to keep schools open and ensure the safety of staff, teachers, and students. While the vast majority of school divisions have complied with the law, it’s clear there are a few that need additional clarification. We plan to provide that shortly, and fully expect all school districts will do the right thing.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the deadly...
Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia
Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Hanover County School Board votes not to mandate masks, going against Governor Northam's...
‘Cowards!’ Hanover School Board votes against requiring masks after heated crowd of parents lashes out at meeting
Police in Richmond are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting on Richmond Highway

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
9 state correctional facilities to reopen to public in September
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
More than 50 RPS students in quarantine due to positive COVID cases
Students are engaging in more screen-time during the COVID-19 pandemic, which may negatively...
As students return to in-person learning, here’s how to track a school’s COVID-19 case count in Central Va.
Capital One announced employees returning on campus or inside an office must be fully vaccinated.
Capital One requires returning employees to be fully vaccinated