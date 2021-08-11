Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Dangerously hot next few days

Stay cool the next few days
By Nick Russo
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:14 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dangerous heat ahead as heat indices will be 100°+ each afternoon Wednesday through Friday with daily chances for scattered showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 90s, heat indices 100°+. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s, heat indices 100°+. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s, heat indices 100°+ (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

