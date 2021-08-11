Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Days: Dangerous heat next few days

Hottest stretch of this summer expected for the next few days
By Nick Russo
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are now First Alert Weather Days for what will likely be the hottest stretch of weather this summer.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Wednesday, and additional heat advisories are expected on Thursday and Friday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Central Virginia on Wednesday as heat index values likely reach 105 degrees during the afternoon hours.(WWBT)

Several days of high heat and humidity will result in dangerous heat index values this week. The air temperature will reach the mid 90s Wednesday through Friday and when you factor in the humidity, the heat index will feel like 100 to 105 degrees each afternoon.

High heat and humidity will combine to make it feel like it's above 100 each afternoon for the next several days.(WWBT)

When it’s extremely hot for several days, the heat can become especially dangerous for anyone who does not have air conditioning. Check on your elderly neighbors to make sure they are staying cool in this extreme heat!

Dangerous heat is expected through Friday. Check on elderly neighbors and make sure everyone is staying cool!(WWBT)

Everyone should limit time outdoors, take frequent breaks from outdoor activities, and drink plenty of water the next few days.

