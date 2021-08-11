Healthcare Pros
Chess club created to teach inner-city students to play chess, compete in tournaments

Chess
Chess(Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ‘Bright Minds RVA’ Chess Club was created to give inner-city kids the opportunity to learn chess, compete on the local, state and national levels in tournaments, prepare them for college and to help them apply to chess scholarships.

Students from ages 14-16 will be trained for two weeks to learn how to play chess. Classes are free and will be taught from Monday to Thursday on:

  • Aug. 16-19 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Aug. 23-26 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Aug. 27 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Classes and tournaments will be held at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia located on 122 West Leigh Street. Students will also get Black History education and tours at the museum. Free lunch and snacks will be provided.

Space is limited to up to 40 students.

Players who will be participating in the Bright Minds Chess Tournament will receive framed Certificates of Achievement. Other prizes will include:

  • 1st Place - Monetary award, a trophy and a tournament-style chess set.
  • 2nd Place - Monetary award, a trophy and a tournament-style chess set.
  • 3rd Place - Monetary award; a trophy, ribbon and badge.

Retired RPS Administrator and Educator Fleming Samuels and Bernice Travers, who is part of the Bernice E. Travers Foundation’s “Strengthening Black Families Initiative’, created the program. They began working on the project in January 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the program from moving forward.

Samuels and Travers will be the chess instructors.

Students who are interested should call (804) 814-4434 or email brightmindschessclub@gmail.

