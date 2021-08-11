Car involved in police pursuit crashes into utility pole on Cary Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A car that was involved in a police pursuit, crashed into a utility pole on Cary Street in Richmond.

A witness on the scene says they heard police sirens and then a loud ‘boom’ from their house. One person saw the driver run from the scene and the cops gave chase.

Dominion Energy customers in the area are seeing power outages. Crews are on the scene.

Cary Street crash (NBC12 Viewer)

This is a developing story - Stay tuned for more updates.

