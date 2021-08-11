Healthcare Pros
Capital One requires returning employees to be fully vaccinated

Capital One announced employees returning on campus or inside an office must be fully vaccinated.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capital One announced employees returning on campus or inside an office must be fully vaccinated. The company also announced unvaccinated associates should continue to work from home. This policy will apply to the initial reopening period, which will now extend through at least the first quarter of 2022.

Employees working on campus will be required to show proof of vaccination.

All contractors, vendors and visitors must also be vaccinated to be on-site at a Capital One campus or office location.

The original reopening date was scheduled to be Sept. 7, but now it has been moved to Nov. 2.

