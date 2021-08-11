Breeze Airways brings back $39 airfares with ‘Endless Summer Breeze’ sale

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - $39 airfares with Breeze Airways will be returning with an ‘Endless Summer Breeze’ sale. The sale includes travel from Richmond to Charleston, South Carolina.

Sale fares must be purchased by Aug. 16 for those who will be traveling between Sept. 9 and February 14, 2021.

$39 airfares will not be available on all days or all flights.

To purchase tickets, click here or visit the Breeze Airways app.

