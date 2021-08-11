Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital

There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A barricade situation in a Chesterfield neighborhood ended with the woman inside the home being taken to the hospital.

Police were called around 2 p.m. to Creek Side Road, which is off Jahnke Road in Bon Air.

According to police, shots were fired in the home and other people inside were able to get out unharmed.

Police said the armed woman then barricaded herself inside the home.

Neighbors said they were told by police to stay inside their homes.

Officers attempted negotiations for a couple of hours until things went quiet.

SWAT was brought in to go inside the home, but when the teams entered the home, the woman was found unconscious. She was revived and taken to the hospital.

Officials said warrants against the woman have yet to be served.

Police were originally called to the scene for the report of a shooting but said that no one was injured.

