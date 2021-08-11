Augusta County resident finds ‘KKK’ flyer in front yard

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says they received a report on Monday from a person who found a flyer at their home to join the Ku Klux Klan.

“My husband was doing yard work and stopped and came up and showed me a bag that had been thrown into our driveway, near our mailbox and it was a KKK flyer,” Misti Furr said.

Furr says the flyer had information to get into contact with the Loyal White Knights, one of the most active Klan groups in the country according to the Anti-Defamation League.

She says the flyer was inside a plastic baggie with birdseed and had numbers and websites to learn more about the hate group.

According to the Washington Post, a similar flyer inside a plastic baggie was found in Loudon County at the end of July. Furr says as a historian in the county, while she was startled to find the flyer at her home, it was not shocking.

“They’ve always been here, they’ve always been in this community, they’ve always been in other communities,” Furr said. “Unfortunately, they throw their hate out of the window at houses like mine.”

Furr believes because of where she lives, the group may have just been throwing the flyers out the window of their car.

ACSO says since this was not targeted to one person, this is covered under the First Amendment, but if you do find a similar message give them a call.

This comes as this week marks four years since the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, where a group of white supremacists marched to protest the now removed confederate statues.

Protestors and counter-protestors clashed and took a turn when a man drove a car into a crowd killing Heather Heyer.

