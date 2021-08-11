Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Augusta County resident finds ‘KKK’ flyer in front yard

The flyer was found inside a plastic bag with bird seed inside.
The flyer was found inside a plastic bag with bird seed inside.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says they received a report on Monday from a person who found a flyer at their home to join the Ku Klux Klan.

“My husband was doing yard work and stopped and came up and showed me a bag that had been thrown into our driveway, near our mailbox and it was a KKK flyer,” Misti Furr said.

Furr says the flyer had information to get into contact with the Loyal White Knights, one of the most active Klan groups in the country according to the Anti-Defamation League.

She says the flyer was inside a plastic baggie with birdseed and had numbers and websites to learn more about the hate group.

According to the Washington Post, a similar flyer inside a plastic baggie was found in Loudon County at the end of July. Furr says as a historian in the county, while she was startled to find the flyer at her home, it was not shocking.

“They’ve always been here, they’ve always been in this community, they’ve always been in other communities,” Furr said. “Unfortunately, they throw their hate out of the window at houses like mine.”

Furr believes because of where she lives, the group may have just been throwing the flyers out the window of their car.

ACSO says since this was not targeted to one person, this is covered under the First Amendment, but if you do find a similar message give them a call.

This comes as this week marks four years since the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, where a group of white supremacists marched to protest the now removed confederate statues.

Protestors and counter-protestors clashed and took a turn when a man drove a car into a crowd killing Heather Heyer.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanover County School Board votes not to mandate masks, going against Governor Northam's...
‘Cowards!’ Hanover School Board votes against requiring masks after heated crowd of parents lashes out at meeting
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
‘It’s just very disturbing’: Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital
Chesterfield Fire says 8-year-old Cody Slayton and 4-year-old Liam Slayton died in a house fire...
‘They were the lights of our life’: Family mourns two boys killed in Chesterfield house fire
Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid...
Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia
Dexter Driskell
Suspect arrested after 19-year-old woman found shot to death in parking lot

Latest News

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Central Virginia on Wednesday as heat index values...
First Alert Weather Days: Dangerous heat next few days
Residents in Petersburg will be able to stop by a cooling station at the Petersburg Transit...
Petersburg to open cooling stations
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries reported in overnight house fire in Henrico
The shooting occurred on Richmond’s southside around 2:30 a.m. near Dana Street and Richmond...
Juvenile taken to hospital after being shot overnight in Richmond
There is a large police presence in a Chesterfield neighborhood.
‘It’s just very disturbing’: Barricade situation in Chesterfield ends with woman being taken to hospital