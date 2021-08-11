Aber, Kavanaugh nominates as Virginia’s U.S. attorneys

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Veteran federal prosecutors from Virginia’s two prosecutorial districts have been nominated by President Joe Biden to become the regions’ U.S. attorneys.

Biden named Jessica Aber on Tuesday as his choice for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, while Christopher Kavanaugh is the president’s pick for the Western District of Virginia.

Both are subject to Senate confirmation.

Aber is currently an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern Disrtict, where she has worked since 2009.

Kavanaugh has served since 2014 in the Western District office, but most recently he’s been senior counsel to the deputy attorney general at the Justice Department.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.