Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

2 friends from Virginia plead guilty to Capitol riot charges

Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Even as the first of the more than 500 federal Capitol riot defendants have begun to plead guilty, scores of suspects remain unidentified, reflecting the massive scale of the Justice Department's investigation and the grueling work authorities still face to track everyone down. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Two friends from Virginia have pleaded guilty to charges that they joined the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Cindy Fitchett and Douglas Sweet both face a maximum sentence of six months in prison after pleading guilty on Tuesday to misdemeanor counts of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence them on Nov. 9.

More than 560 people have been charged with federal crimes stemming from the Capitol riot.

At least 35 of those defendants have pleaded guilty to riot-related charges as of Tuesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two children are dead and three other family members injured following a massive house fire in...
‘I couldn’t stop screaming’: 2 children killed, 3 other family members injured in Chesterfield house fire
Trevon Lyles, 22, and David Lyles, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder in the deadly...
Brothers arrested in shooting that killed woman, seriously hurt another in Henrico
Almost all of Central Virginia is seeing high levels of transmission, according to the CDC.
Nearly 12,000 new COVID cases were reported in the past 7 days. There were less than 15,500 total cases in July.
Chesterfield and Henrico conducting water rescue Aug. 6.
Crews find, identify man who fell off boat into James River on Friday
Generic graphic
Deputies investigating after 2 bodies found in Amelia Co.

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Aber, Kavanaugh nominates as Virginia’s U.S. attorneys
"It's really a rewarding experience" Man reflects on becoming a Call 12 volunteer
‘It’s a really rewarding experience’: NBC12 in need of Call 12 Volunteers
Several school systems in Central Virginia have changed or will discuss universal masking...
Back to School: School boards discussing universal masking policies
Virginia State Capitol
General Assembly elects Virginia appeals court judges