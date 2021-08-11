2 friends from Virginia plead guilty to Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON (AP) - Two friends from Virginia have pleaded guilty to charges that they joined the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Cindy Fitchett and Douglas Sweet both face a maximum sentence of six months in prison after pleading guilty on Tuesday to misdemeanor counts of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence them on Nov. 9.

More than 560 people have been charged with federal crimes stemming from the Capitol riot.

At least 35 of those defendants have pleaded guilty to riot-related charges as of Tuesday.

